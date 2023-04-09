Analysts Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

