Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$13.75

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of C$806.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$16.60.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.45%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.