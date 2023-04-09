Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $3.22

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,217,725 shares of company stock valued at $163,007,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

