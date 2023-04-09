Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $78.40

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

