Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $175.47

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 802.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

