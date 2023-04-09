Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,847.50

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,851.25.
CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,610.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,538.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
