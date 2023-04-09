Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,847.50

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,851.25.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,610.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,538.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

