Analysts Set Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target at $187.50

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($184.78) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of DUAVF opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

