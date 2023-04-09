Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. State of Wyoming increased its position in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.