Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

