Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $251.22

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.22.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.