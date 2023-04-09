Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $62.17

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

MGA stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

