Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $193.75

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Roche Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Roche by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Roche by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

