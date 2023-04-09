Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $125.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYCEY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 3.4 %

RYCEY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

