Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $312.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONVY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sonova Trading Up 1.6 %

Sonova stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

