Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) PT at $19.58

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.29. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Symbotic by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

