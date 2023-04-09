Analysts Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Price Target at $86.67

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.38.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

