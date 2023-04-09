Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $430.85

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $355.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day moving average of $368.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.