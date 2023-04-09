Analyzing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 726 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 258.66%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.94 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.42 billion -$7.23 million -7.54

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

