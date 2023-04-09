Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$57.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.43.
AND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.9 %
AND opened at C$51.52 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.62.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
