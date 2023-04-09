Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $30.43 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

