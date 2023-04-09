Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

