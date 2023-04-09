Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

