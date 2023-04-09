Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 348 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

