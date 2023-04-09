Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,313 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.