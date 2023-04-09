Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,343 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,338,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFTR opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

