Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $287.68 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

