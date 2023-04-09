Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.