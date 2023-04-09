Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $55,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

