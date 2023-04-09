Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 503,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 259,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,813,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

