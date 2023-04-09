Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 169 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

