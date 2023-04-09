Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 462 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

