Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

