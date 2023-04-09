Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.