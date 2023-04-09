Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

