Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $274.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

