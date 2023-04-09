Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $49,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $446.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

