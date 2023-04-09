Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $62,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.