Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 447.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EGIS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Profile

The 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US companies that meet 2nd Amendment and border security social criteria. EGIS was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

