Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

