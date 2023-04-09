Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

AWI stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

