Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

