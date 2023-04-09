AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Up 0.4%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 48,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 127,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

