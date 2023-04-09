AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Up 0.4%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 48,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 127,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.03.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
