Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($11.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($11.31) to GBX 938 ($11.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.18) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.20) on Thursday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 566 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.59). The company has a market cap of £702.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11,600.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 665.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 737.94.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

