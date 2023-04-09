Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

