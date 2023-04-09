Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

