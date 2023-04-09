Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

AVY stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.25. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

