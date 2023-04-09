Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,026.77

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.77 ($12.75) and traded as low as GBX 879.56 ($10.92). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 917 ($11.39), with a volume of 18,130 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.39) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Avon Protection Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,028.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a market cap of £277.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
Avon Protection Company Profile
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.