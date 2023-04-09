Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,026.77

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.77 ($12.75) and traded as low as GBX 879.56 ($10.92). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 917 ($11.39), with a volume of 18,130 shares changing hands.

AVON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.39) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,028.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a market cap of £277.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24,666.67%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

