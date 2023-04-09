Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00030107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $974.70 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.58 or 0.99955778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.48500881 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $41,410,607.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.