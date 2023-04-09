Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Shares Up 5.7%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 323,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

