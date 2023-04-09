Babylon (BBLN) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Babylon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

Volatility and Risk

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 940.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Babylon has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.16

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.